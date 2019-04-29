2 wounded, including 15-year-old boy in Palatine shooting

Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, Sunday in northwest suburban Palatine.

About 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of North Green Lane, Palatine police said. They found the teen and a 19-year-old man on the scene with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in an unknown condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.