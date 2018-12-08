2 wounded, none killed in Chicago weekend shootings

The city saw a quiet start to its weekend, with only two shootings reported in the first 12 hours.

The weekend started at 5 p.m. Friday and will commence at 5 a.m. Monday.

The most recent shooting wounded a 45-year-old man at night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 9:56 p.m., the 45-year-old was walking down the 3500 block of West Beach when three males got out of a vehicle and shot him, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just after Friday evening began, a 43-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 5:30 p.m., the man was walking down the street in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody for either shooting early Saturday.

In total, eight people were shot within city limits over a 24-hour period Friday. No shootings were reported Saturday morning as of 5:30 a.m.

Last weekend, four people were killed and 23 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.