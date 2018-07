2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Two men were shot and wounded early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the men — ages 27 and 29 — were standing on a sidewalk in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a passing white car opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The men were both struck once in the leg and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, according to police.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.