2 wounded trying to flee Austin shooting

Police investigate a shooting early Saturday in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The two were standing on a sidewalk about 12:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue when someone started shooting at them from across the street, Chicago Police said.

They attempted to leave the block in an SUV, but crashed into a parked vehicle at 1657 N. Mason Ave., police said.

The 22-year-old man was shot in his head and was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition. The 20-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound in her foot, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.