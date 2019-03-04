2-year-old girl dies after man crashes car while fleeing CPD: police

A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car that was escaping Chicago police Sunday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, authorities said.

At 8:45 p.m., a 1999 black Chrysler hurtling north in the 10700 block of South Calumet Avenue collided with a 2002 white Acura going west on 107th Street, according to Chicago police. The Chrysler then rammed into a tree and a 2-year-old girl flew out the vehicle.

The girl was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from head injuries, police said. She was not inside a car seat during the crash.

Police said officers had tried to pull over the Chrysler in the 10700 block of South Michigan Avenue, but the car instead sped up and blew through a stop sign on Calumet Avenue before the crash.

The 21-year-old man driving the Chrysler declined medical treatment and was arrested at the scene, police said.

Officers seized a weapon that was found inside his car, police said. Charges are pending.

Four other people inside the two cars were also injured, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A 62-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger of the Acura were taken to nearby hospitals and expected to survive, police said. Two women, ages 21 and 26, were brought from the Chrysler to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.