2-year-old girl found walking alone in South Austin

A 2-year-old girl was found walking alone late Wednesday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to reports about 11:57 p.m. of the girl wandering the 5200 block of West Lake, Chicago Police said.

The girl was taken to West Suburban Hospital for an evaluation and is in good condition, police said.

She was reunited with her mother and grandparents early Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.