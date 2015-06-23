2-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Hoffman Estates

A 2-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The driver was backing out of a driveway on Newton Street near Newark Lane about 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck the child, according to Hoffman Estates police.

The girl was taken with minor injuries to Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where her condition stabilized, police said.

It was not immediately known if the driver and child are related.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Just over a week ago, a 5-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates. Aleeza Haq of Glendale Heights was found by rescue crews about 12:30 p.m. on June 13, and died hours later at a hospital.

The driver, a 52-year-old Hoffman Estates man, stopped at the scene and was not ticketed.