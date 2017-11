20-year-old man critically wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 20-year-old man was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was standing outside of a home in the 6300 block of South Talman at 12:48 p.m. when a two males approached him, fired shots and then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the neck and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai, where he is listed in critical condition.