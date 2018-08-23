20-year-old man killed in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

About 5 p.m., 20-year-old Keyontae Chatman was standing next to a car in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street when someone got out of another vehicle and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chatman, who was a resident of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Area North detectives were investigating.