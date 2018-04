20-year-old man shot in foot in Austin

A 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was outside about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Leclaire when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fire shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the foot and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.