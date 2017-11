20-year-old man shot in neck in Brighton Park

A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man and his girlfriend were sitting in his vehicle at 5:51 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Richmond when they heard multiple shots and realized he was shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was unknown, police said.