20-year-old man shot in the face in Washington Heights

A 20-year-old man was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon in the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

About 2:55 p.m., the victim was a sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 95th Street when another vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the face and was transported in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.