20-year-old man with depression reported missing from Buena Park

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man with depression and anxiety who was reported missing last week from the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.

Noah Duncan was reported missing from his home in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He last made contact with his family on Saturday.

Duncan is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man with brown eyes and hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Duncan’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.