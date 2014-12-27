200 homes without heat after Rogers Park gas leak

Two hundred homes are without heat in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood after a gas leak occurred Friday afternoon.

The leak was reported during the evening hours in the 2500 block of West Fargo, according to Fire Media Affairs.

A “third-party” damaged a gas line there, according to a statement from Peoples Gas. Crews were working overnight to restore service for 200 customers in the area.

Warming buses were provided for people whose homes were without gas service, fire officials said. No one was hurt.