$20,000 reward offered for information on fatal shooting at Dolton gas station

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 19-year-old Arshad Vahora, who was fatally shot in December while working at a Dolton gas station.

Two employees were shot during a robbery about 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the gas station in the 700 block of East 142nd Street, according to Dolton Police Chief Robbert M. Collins Jr.

Vahora, of Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Collins said.

The business is family-owned and operated and the victims were related, though it was not immediately clear how, Collins said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Dolton police at (708) 201-3200 or (800) 883-5587.