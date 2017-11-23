11/23/2017, 01:51pm

2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade

 Gallery
Sun-Times Staff
State Street was filled with floats, balloons and marching bands Thursday morning for the annual Thanksgiving Parade.

The parade stepped off about 8 a.m. from Congress Parkway and went north about 1 mile to State and Randolph streets.

Celebrity guests included Twista, Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster, chef Graham Elliot and the Harlem Globetrotters, and performers included John Vincent and cast members from Broadway in Chicago’s “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.”

Photos for the Sun-Times by Max Herman

