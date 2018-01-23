Illinois governor’s debate 2018 live stream: Democrats square off

Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Bob Daiber, J.B. Pritzker, Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and Tio Hardiman participated in a forum with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board last week. File photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The campaign season is kicking into high gear.

With just eight weeks to go before a hotly contested Democratic gubernatorial primary, the candidates will face off in their first televised live debate Tuesday evening.

J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Dan Biss, Madison County Schools Supt. Bob Daiber, Robert Marshall and Tio Hardiman are all scheduled to participate in the 6 p.m. debate at the Union League Club of Chicago, moderated by WMAQ Political Editor Carol Marin.

Reporters Mary Ann Ahern and Karla Leal will also take questions from the audience.

The debate will air live on NBC 5, and is also sponsored by Telemundo and the Union League Club. The Chicago Sun-Times will live stream the debate right here. For optimal viewing on desktop, click full screen.

The debate marks the first time all six candidates will appear on television for free. Pritzker has been running television ads since last spring. Kennedy and Biss are also doling out big money for TV ads.