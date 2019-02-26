West Side incumbent aldermen leading in early vote totals

Voters in Chicago went to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 26. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Aldermen on the city’s West Side were poised to hold their seats on the City Council as vote totals were tallied Tuesday night.

Incumbent aldermen Chris Taliaferro (29th), Roberto Maldonado (26th), Jason Ervin (28th), Michael Scott (24th), Emma Mitts (37th) and Walter Burnett (27th) all saw leads in the hour after polls closed.

As of 8 p.m., Burnett had secured 72 percent of the vote with 35 of the ward’s 50 precincts reporting.

Burnett was elected as alderman in 1995. The 27th Ward covers portions of the West Loop, the Near West Side, East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, as well as parts of the Near North Side.

Ervin also saw a strong lead over his three challengers, holding 59 percent of vote in the 28th Ward with 31 of the 46 precincts reporting as of 8 p.m.

Ervin was appointed to the City Council in 2011 after serving as village manager of west suburban Maywood. His 28th Ward covers parts of the West Loop, Little Italy, East and West Garfield Park and Austin.

His wife, Melissa Conyears-Ervin, was a candidate for city treasurer in 2019.

Taliaferro held nearly 60 percent of the vote in the 29th Ward as of 8 p.m. with more than half of the ward’s 44 precincts reporting.

The attorney and former sergeant in the Chicago Police Department was elected in 2015 after forcing former Ald. Deborah Graham into a runoff.

The 29th Ward covers swaths of the West Side, including Austin, Galewood and parts of Montclare and Belmont Heights.

Taliaferro secured a host of endorsements from labor groups, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, SEIU Local 73, AFSCME Council 31, the Chicago Teachers Union, the Chicago Firefighters union and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Maldonado saw a healthy lead over his two challengers as well. By 8 p.m., he had secured nearly 53 percent of the vote with 37 of the 26th Ward’s 49 precincts reporting.

Maldonado was appointed to the City Council in 2009 by former Mayor Richard M. Daley. For the 15 years prior, he served as a Cook County commissioner.

The 26th Ward covers the gentrified and still-gentrifying Logan Square, West Town and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Maldonado also saw the support of organized labor, scoring endorsements from the CTU, AFSCME and SEIU.

With 22 of 41 precincts reporting in the 24th Ward, Scott was holding more than 60 percent of the vote, with a little more than half of the ward’s 41 precincts reporting.

Scott was elected to his first term as 24th Ward alderman in 2015. The ward covers the North Lawndale neighborhood, where Scott grew up.

Prior to his election, he worked for the Chicago Park District, which included time as park supervisor at the Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center.

Mitts saw a little more than 53 percent of the vote as of 8 p.m., with 25 of the 37th Ward’s 41 precincts reporting.

Mitts was appointed to the City Council in 2000. Her opponent in Tuesday’s election, CPS teacher Tara Stamps, ran against her in 2015 and forced her into a runoff. Stamps held 41 percent of the vote as of 8 p.m.

