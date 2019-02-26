North Side challengers poised to oust Moore in 49th, force O’Connor into runoff

Progressive challengers ousted one longtime North Side alderman from his seat on Tuesday and were poised to force another — one of the most powerful in City Hall — into a run-off race.

Incumbent Ald. Joe Moore (49th) conceded a little after 9 p.m.

He had trailed challenger Maria Hadden by nearly 30 percentage points, with about three-quarters of precincts reporting.

And Ald. Pat O’Connor — Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s floor leader who is vying for his 10th term — led in the 40th Ward with just over 34 percent of the vote, with Andre Vasquez next with about 18 percent of the vote and about 80 percent of precincts reporting.

The stunning slap to O’Connor comes less than two months after he succeeded beleaguered Ald. Ed Burke (14th) as Finance Committee chairman, the most powerful City Council leadership post.

Candidates could only win outright on Tuesday if they received a majority of the vote. In wards where no candidate gets a majority, the top two square off in an April runoff.

MORE: Chicago 2019 Mayor and Alderman Election Results

Moore has held his Rogers Park seat for nearly three decades, since 1991 when he ousted an appointee of then-Mayor Richard M. Daley who had taken the seat vacated by Moore’s political mentor David Orr.

Moore regularly butted heads with Daley on a progressive platform, pushing for a living wage ordinance for big-box retail workers and implementing America’s first participatory budget program, giving ward residents a direct say in local improvement projects.

But over six re-election cycles, Moore’s progressive base has diminished as he garnered a reputation as a reliable vote for Daley and later Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

That came to a head this year, with the longtime Cook County Clerk Orr throwing his support behind his former protege’s challenger Hadden, a non-profit executive and first-time candidate.

Moore touted his work as a champion of development projects in Rogers Park and West Ridge, while Hadden trumped her progressive cred with work at numerous community service groups.

The returns came as a surprise to Moore supporters who gathered for fried chicken and feel-good oldies tunes at his Election Night party at a Rogers Park soul-food joint. Volunteers decked out the Rogers Park restaurant in blue and silver and covered a whole wall with taped-up posters of Moore declaring “Progressive Values, Progressive Results.”

Longtime ward resident R. Craig Sutter said if Moore lost, it would be because people wanted to “change the channel” after his nearly three decades in office.

O’Connor’s 36 years in the City Council are second only to Burke, whose powerful Finance Committee chair O’Connor assumed after Burke was hit with federal corruption charges last month.

As Emanuel’s floor leader, O’Connor faced an onslaught of progressive challengers who largely tried to paint him as a rubber-stamp vote from the old guard of machine politics.

In addition to apparent second-place candidate Vasquez, an AT&T marketing manager, that field included teacher Dianne Dalieden, Loyola student activist Ugo Okere, and digital marketing entrepreneur Maggie O’Keefe.

The incumbent fared better in the 44th Ward, where Ald. Tom Tunney appeared set to cruise to a fifth term despite pushback from the billionaire Ricketts family, who own the Cubs.

With 72 percent of precincts reporting, Tunney led with about 63 percent of the vote, over challengers Austin Baidas, with 26 percent, and Elizabeth Shydlowski with 11 percent.

The Ricketts dug deep into their coffers in an effort to oust the city’s first openly gay alderman by painting him as a roadblock to Wrigleyville development.

The Cubs owners sent dozens of mailers attacking Tunney over skyrocketing property taxes, with team chairman Tom Ricketts throwing $10,000 into challenger the nonprofit consultant Shydlowski’s campaign.

A Ricketts spokesman called the alderman “a tyrant” doing the bidding of rooftop club and bar owners, while Tunney says he’s drawn their wrath for not laying out the red carpet for their “Disneyland” vision for the streets around the Friendly Confines.

The Ricketts did not pour any money into the campaign warchest of Baidas, a consultant and former associate budget director to former Gov. Pat Quinn.

Another incumbent was also set to be forced into a runoff, as Ald. Michele Smith had about 38 percent of the vote over closest challenger Derek Lindblom’s 28 percent, with 78 percent of precincts reporting.

The same was true in the 46th Ward, where incumbent James Cappleman had about 43 percent of the vote over closest challenger Marianne Lalonde’s 19 percent, with just over two-thirds of precincts reporting.

Harry Osterman cruised to re-election with 84 percent of the vote and 93 percent of precincts reporting in the 48th Ward; as did Debra Silverstein in the 50th Ward with 65 percent of the vote and 83 percent of precincts reporting.

The nine-way race to replace outgoing Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) was narrowed to a two-man contest with 85 percent of precincts reporting. Civil rights attorney Matt Martin held 40 percent of the vote and former Emanuel policy director Michael Negron stood at 20 percent.

Contributing: Maddie Burakoff