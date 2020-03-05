Filed under: News Woodlawn Man, 82, missing from Woodlawn found Police canceled the missing person alert Saturday. By Sun-Times Wire Updated Apr 4, 2020, 10:28pm CDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Man, 82, missing from Woodlawn found Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Charles Almond Chicago Police Department Charles Almond, an 82-year-old man reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side, has been found, Chicago police said. Police canceled the missing person alert Saturday. Next Up In News Renewed calls for safer roads after cyclist fatally struck at busy intersection off DuSable Lake Shore Drive 9 killed, 40 others — including 4-year-old boy— wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend ‘I canceled my plan of attending my dream school:’ 2021 grads hit harder by pandemic than those before them 16-year-old last seen in Irving Woods believed to be in danger SWAT standoff ends peacefully after 7 hours in North Austin Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting CST_ Sign up for the newsletter Breaking News Know about breaking news as it happens. We follow the stories and update you as they develop. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe The Latest Renewed calls for safer roads after cyclist fatally struck at busy intersection off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Broderick Ade Hogue was a member of the Half Acre Cycling team and a talented graphic designer who had done work for companies like Target, Nike, RCA, Mercedes-Benz and Aldi. By Emmanuel Camarillo 9 killed, 40 others — including 4-year-old boy— wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend Two of the fatal shootings occurred about 10 minutes apart in University Village and Bronzeville early Sunday. By Sun-Times Wire Dear Abby: I can’t shake image of my wife and the man she cheated with After her husband’s infidelity, she had a revenge fling with someone younger and, presumably, more energetic. By Abigail Van Buren ‘I canceled my plan of attending my dream school:’ 2021 grads hit harder by pandemic than those before them Nationally, 62% of 2021 graduates stayed the course of what they originally planned to do after high school, compared to 74% of 2020 graduates, according to a survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center. By Clare Spaulding ‘Violet’: Olivia Munn shows her vulnerable side as a success convinced she’s a failure The savvy exec has a lot on her mind, and we see and hear it all in the emotionally impactful drama. By Richard Roeper More workers find a four-day workweek is within reach The pandemic started a revolution in attitudes and more employers are considering how to help workers avoid burnout. By David Roeder