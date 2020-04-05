 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman, 94, missing from Chatham

Ruth Agusto was last seen about 11 a.m. April 4 near the 8000 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Wire
Ruth Agusto
Ruth Agusto
Chicago police

Police are looking for a 94-year-old woman missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Ruth Agusto was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday near the 8000 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago police said. She was last seen wearing a gray DKNY sweatshirt, blue pajama pants, white slippers and possibly a red robe.

She is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said. She has a mental illness and uses a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.

