Will County resident is first Illinoisan to die from West Nile virus this year

Last year, the state reported 42 human cases of West Nile including four deaths.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A Will County resident has died of complications of the West Nile virus, marking the first death in Illinois from the virus this year.

The resident became ill in late August and later tested positive for the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

So far this year, 40 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois. Last year, the state reported 42 human cases including four deaths.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites and can result in fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Four of five people infected with West Nile do not show symptoms.

People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness, the health department said.

