1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville

One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville on the Near North Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the north lanes near the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a Mazda 3 going north, Chicago police said. After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was traveling north on Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man driving the Jetta, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men and a woman in the Mazda were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with unknown injuries, police said. Two of them were in critical condition, and the other was in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and is in good condition, police said.