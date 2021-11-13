 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
One person was killed and four others injured in a three-car crash on the Near North Side.
Sun-Times file

One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville on the Near North Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the north lanes near the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a Mazda 3 going north, Chicago police said. After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was traveling north on Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man driving the Jetta, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men and a woman in the Mazda were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with unknown injuries, police said. Two of them were in critical condition, and the other was in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and is in good condition, police said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

As progressive aldermen, we support the Chicago Coalition Map

It’s important that the map-making process is transparent and community-driven. That’s why we’ve signed onto the Chicago Coalition Map, supported by alderpeople across the city.

By Letters to the Editor

Justin Fields’ last 2 games give Bears reason for hope

The Bears have reason to enter the bye week optimistic about their pass game — or, at least, with as much of a rosy outlook as their 3-6 record will allow.

By Patrick Finley

3 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A woman was shot and critically wounded Friday night while driving in Fifth City on the West Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

Warriors win Round 1 against Bulls in game of contrasting styles

These teams couldn’t be built any more differently. That was evident in the Bulls’ 119-93 loss Friday at the Chase Center.

By Joe Cowley

88-year-old woman among 2 fatally struck by car in West Rogers Park

A sedan struck two pedestrians walking in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

By Georgia Nicols