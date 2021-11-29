1 dead, child among 3 injured in Clearing fire: fire officials

One person was dead and a child among three injured Monday morning in a fire in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Chicago Fire officials responded to a basement fire about 6:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 block of West 64th Street.

A woman, about 60, was pronounced dead, according to spokesperson Larry Langford. A boy, about 7, and a woman, around 30, were in critical condition, Langford said. A man who was about 60 was in fair condition, according to officials.

An investigation is in progress.

