1 dead, child among 3 injured in Clearing fire: fire officials

Chicago Fire officials responded to a basement fire about 6:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 block of West 64th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person died and a child was among three others injured in a fire Monday on the Southwest Side.
A woman, about 60, was pronounced dead, according to spokesperson Larry Langford. A boy, about 7, and a woman, around 30, were in critical condition, Langford said. A man who was about 60 was in fair condition, according to officials.

An investigation is in progress.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

