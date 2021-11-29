 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 dead, child among 3 injured in fire near Midway Airport

Chicago Fire officials responded to a basement fire about Monday morning in the 5700 block of West 64th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
One person died and a child was among three others injured in a fire Monday on the Southwest Side.
Chicago Fire Media

A woman died and three people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, after a fire broke out in the basement of a home Monday morning in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

The injured people evacuated from the home around 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of West 64th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters entered and found a 60-year-old woman in a bedroom in the rear of the home, fire officials said. Paramedics took her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

A 7-year-old boy was transported in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center, police said. A 34-year-old woman was in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. A 60-year-old man was in good condition at Loyola.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

