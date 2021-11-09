Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning.

People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home.

More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday morning across the country, according to the website Downdetector.

Late Monday, another wave of Comcast internet outages were reported in the San Francisco Bay area.

Representatives for Comcast did not immediately reply to requests for comment.