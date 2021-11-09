 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday morning, according to the website Downdetector.

By David Struett
Photo shows a pair of hands typing on a laptop keyboard. Authorities are already hearing about online and in-person scams related to the coronavirus pandemic. AP file photo

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning.

People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home.

More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday morning across the country, according to the website Downdetector.

Late Monday, another wave of Comcast internet outages were reported in the San Francisco Bay area.

Representatives for Comcast did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Chicago schools should require the COVID-19 vaccine for students

As pediatricians and child health advocates, we believe this is the time to begin planning for required protection for all of our city’s most valuable and vulnerable assets — our children.

By Dr. Michael Bertenthal and Dr. Anna Volerman

Dean Stockwell, starred in ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Married to the Mob,’ dies at 85

Stockwell was perhaps best-known for co-starring in the TV series "Quantum Leap" opposite Scott Bakula.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Mexican army stops fighting drug cartels in western Mexico, tries instead to just keep them apart

Soldiers ‘are not there to disarm the two sides but rather to prevent the conflict from spreading. The problem is that we don’t know where the army draws the line,’ a security expert says.

By Mark Stevenson | AP

2-year-old boy hurt, man wounded in arm in South Austin shooting

The man was sitting in a car with the boy and another child in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

A really big muskie from the Fox River: Big enough to earn Fish of the Week honors

Russell Johnson’s biggest muskie from the Fox River earned Fish of the Week honors.

By Dale Bowman

Dear Abby: I don’t dare watch TV or talk on phone while wife works at home

She strays from her home office and roams the house during meetings, insisting on quiet the whole time.

By Abigail Van Buren