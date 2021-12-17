Cicero firefighter suffers burns after falling through floor into basement

A Cicero firefighter suffered burns after falling through the floor of a house fire Friday morning in the western suburb.

Several firefighters were entering the first floor of the home at 5413 W 30th Pl. at 5:45 a.m. when the floor collapsed and the firefighter fell into the basement where the fire had started, Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said.

The other firefighters pulled the firefighter up and out of the home. Paramedics took him to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was listed in good condition with first-degree burns to his back and chest, and second-degree burns to his neck, Hanania said. He also had minor burns to his face and wrists.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was still burning nearly two hours later, and had spread through the walls into the attic, Hanania said. The fire department was trying to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

It was too early to determine the cause of the fire, Hanania said.

More than 30 people were displaced in another fire Wednesday at an apartment building at 2123 S. 51st Court, he said. No one was injured.