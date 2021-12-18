 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 dead, 4 injured in crash in West Town

About 2:05 a.m., a van with five occupants crashed into a viaduct median in the 2600 block of West Lake Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago police squad car was struck December, 11, 2021 in Park Manor.
One person was dead and four others injured in a crash Saturday morning in West Town.
Sun-Times file

One person was dead and four others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in West Town on the West Side.

About 2:05 a.m., a van with five occupants crashed into a viaduct median in the 2600 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

A woman, 41, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was also taken to Stroger, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Three other passengers in the van, two men and a woman, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man fatally shot at red light in Old Irving Park

The man, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when someone inside a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the chest and right side, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

1 killed, 14-year-old among 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

One person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

The news that came out of Fox News should be eye-opening

Kudos go to MSNBC and CNN for showing the nation they are real news networks, not a propaganda arm for one political party like Fox News.

By Letters to the Editor

Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Northern Illinois falls just short in Cure Bowl loss to Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and the Chanticleers held off the Huskies 47-41 in the Cure Bowl. The game ended with NIU at the Chanticleers’ 4-yard line.

By Sun-Times wires

Blackhawks lose in overtime to depleted Predators

The Hawks were facing a team that was missing eight players because of COVID-19 and playing the second half of a back-to-back, but they couldn’t take advantage.

By Brian Sandalow