1 dead, 4 injured in crash in West Town

One person was dead and four others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in West Town on the West Side.

About 2:05 a.m., a van with five occupants crashed into a viaduct median in the 2600 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

A woman, 41, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was also taken to Stroger, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Three other passengers in the van, two men and a woman, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.