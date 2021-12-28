 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Ritz-Carlton Hotel

About 3:45 p.m., Tabitha Shields was found unresponsive in a pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the first block of East Pearson Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 5-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after she was found unresponsive in a pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Palace on the Near North Side, Chicago police and fire officials said.

About 3:45 p.m., Tabitha Shields was found unresponsive in a pool at the hotel in the first block of East Pearson Street, police said.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

