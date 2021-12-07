 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Small plane slides off runway at Midway Airport, no injuries reported

The plane stopped in the grass on airport property around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday after overrunning runway 31C.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a small private plane slid off a runway at Midway Airport.

The plane stopped in the grass on airport property around 8:35 a.m. after overrunning runway 31C, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The two people on board refused medical treatment, Langford said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing.

The runway was the site of a fatal plane crash in December 2005 when Southwest Airlines Flight 1248 landed in a snowstorm and overran the runway, crashing into traffic on Central Avenue and killing a 6-year-old boy.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately release details of Tuesday’s crash.

