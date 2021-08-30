Judge reverses order that had barred unvaccinated mother from seeing son

The Cook County judge who barred a divorced Pilsen mother from seeing her 11-year-old son earlier this month because she’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 revoked that order Monday morning.

Judge James Shapiro issued a one-paragraph order Monday vacating a portion of his Aug. 11 order that had barred Rebecca Firlit from seeing her 11-year-old son until she showed proof to the court that she was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shapiro’s new order gives no reason for his change of heart, stating simply that “this court hereby VACATES paragraph 3 of its August 11, 2021 order based on the absence of a pleading or hearing on serious endangerment” pursuant to Illinois law.

Shapiro’s decision to bar Firlit was the first such known order in the country and something many attorneys said they were keeping an eye on.

Annette Fernholz, the attorney representing Firlit, said they had planned to appeal Shapiro’s order, saying the judge was “very much exceeding his judicial authority.”

Firlit said she has not taken the COVID-10 vaccine because of bad reactions to other vaccines.

“I’ve had adverse reactions to vaccines in the past and was advised not to get vaccinated by my doctor. It poses a risk,” Firlit told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reached Monday, Firlit said: “I’m extremely happy, I’m going to see my son right now.”

Jeffrey Leving, attorney for Firlit’s ex-husband Matthew Duiven, called the judge’s decision “unfortunate.”

“I am working on an emergency motion right now to fight it,” Leving said Monday.

“I know that they are going to say that I’m an endangerment to my son,” Firlit said. “This isn’t over for me.”