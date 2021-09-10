 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 women die in apparent carbon monoxide leak in Little Village home

A neighbor called 911 when they smelled gas coming from a home in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place.

By David Struett
Firefighters found two women dead of an apparent carbon monoxide leak Friday afternoon in a home in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place.
Chicago Fire Department

Two women died and four others, including three children, were hospitalized with apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Friday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

A neighbor called 911 when they smelled gas coming from a home in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Firefighters forced their way into the home at 1:40 p.m. and found the two woman, in their 50s and 70s, dead in the basement of the home. Their names haven’t been released.

A family on the first floor — an adult and three children — were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, Merritt said. No one else was in the home.

Firefighters found excessively high levels of carbon monoxide in the home, Merritt said.

It’s unclear where the carbon monoxide came from, Merritt said. The gas company was on scene investigating.

