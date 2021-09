A man with autism has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Sienda Cook Bey was last seen walking north Wednesday in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said the 26-year-old is nonverbal, does not like to be touched and is unlikely to seek help. He was wearing a white tank top, green denim pants and black and white gym shoes.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call 911 or detectives at (312) 747-8274.