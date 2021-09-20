 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man, 74, fatally struck by motorcycle in Humboldt Park

The crash happened Saturday on North Avenue at Washtenaw, authorities say.

By David Struett
A man was struck and killed by a motorcycle late Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man, 74, was hit in a crosswalk around 11:30 a.m. on North Avenue at Washtenaw, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A westbound motorcyclist swerved into the outside lane to avoid a southbound driver and struck the man, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead three hours later, authorities said. His name hasn’t been released.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

