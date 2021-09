A 73-year-old driver died Friday morning after crashing into a planter box in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The man was driving northbound around 3:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Columbus Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the planter box, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Area Three detective were investigating and northbound lanes remained closed as of 4:45 a.m.