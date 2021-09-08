 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police sweep northwest Indiana school after getting report of active shooter, no injuries reported

Officers responded to the school about 10 a.m. at 11033 W. 93rd Ave. in St. John.

By Sun-Times Wire
Lake Central High School
Lake Central High School in northwest Indiana was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of an active shooter, but police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Officers responded to the school about 9:30 a.m. at 11033 W. 93rd Ave. in St. John after receiving a call a shooter, said Roger Patz, spokesman for the St. John Police Department.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, he said, adding that officers were conducting a secondary sweep of the school’s campus.

“Everyone is safe,” Patz said.

Two students were taken in for questioning, according to a message from the school to the community.

Police were expected to released further details at a news conference at St. John Police Department headquarters at 3 p.m., Patz said.

