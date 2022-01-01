Gusty winds, 7 inches possible as first snow storm of season hits Chicago

Wind gusts of 35 mph and up to 7 inches of snow are expected overnight as the first snow storm of the season hits Chicago.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, just under an inch of snow accumulation was reported at O’Hare Airport, according to the National Weather Service. At Midway, 0.02 inches of snow had fallen.

Both airports reported hundreds of flight cancellations Saturday night — 850 at O’Hare and 270 at Midway. Delays were averaging less than 15 minutes.

The area is expected to see patchy, blowing snow until 1 a.m. with 3-7 total inches expected to fall by Sunday morning, the weather service said.

The city will deploy 287 salt spreaders to keep traffic moving.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 18 degrees overnight and could drop below zero between Sunday night and Monday morning, forecasters said.

The cold is expected to stick around for a few days before temperatures rise mid-week.

Chicago saw its first measurable snowfall of the winter Tuesday, marking a new date for the latest measurable snow in the Chicago area. The previous record was Dec. 20, 2012.

The area usually gets its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 18.