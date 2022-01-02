 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 dead after wrong way crash on I-290

About 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a blue Mazda M6 was going east in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Mannheim Road when he collided with a blue Nissan Maxima, State police said.

About 5:15 a.m., a blue Mazda M6 was going east in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Mannheim Road when he collided with a blue Nissan Maxima, Illinois State police said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, State police said.

The driver of the Maxima, a man, 23, and another 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the car, also died at the scene, State police said.

All westbound lanes of I-290 near Mannheim Road were closed for investigation about 5:30 a.m. and reopened about 9 a.m.

