An 81-year-old woman died in a house fire in Avalon Park on the South Side early Tuesday

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue about 2 a.m., Chicago police said. The woman was removed from the home with severe burns.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Area Two detectives were investigating.