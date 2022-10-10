The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
3 people shot near Kennedy Expressway feeder ramp

The ramp was closed for more than three hours early Monday while police investigated.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police squad car lights at night.

The Ohio Street feeder ramp was closed for several hours early Monday after a shooting.

Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Monday near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

About 2:30 a.m., three people were shot near the Ohio Street feeder ramp to Interstate 90, police said.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove themselves to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The ramp’s inbound and outbound lanes were closed for investigation but were reopened about 6 a.m., police said.

No further information is available at this time.

