The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

O’Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by Russian cyber attack

No airport operations were impacted by the attack, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Airplane landing in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The website at O’Hare International Airport — as well as those at Midway International Airport and airports in several other cities were taken down in a cyberattack on Monday. Chicago airport officials said flight operation were not affected.

Adobe Stock Photo

A widespread Russian cyberattack knocked the websites for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports offline Monday, experts said.

Flychicago.com and other websites connected to O’Hare and Midway international airports were offline until about noon Monday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

No flights or other airport operations were impacted by the attack, the department said.The city’s Information Security Office at the Department of Assets, Information and Services is attempting to determine the cause of the shutdown, CDA said.

Chicago wasn’t the only target. In all, the attack hit a dozen U.S. airports, including the LaGuardia Airport system in New York, Hartfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and Los Angeles International Airport, according to Airways magazine.

The attack was intended to create “confusion, chaos, and disruption,” said Sheldon H. Jacobson, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois Urbana Campaign and an expert on aviation security.

“If you’re going to Chicago O’Hare and then you hear about this you immediately ask the question ‘Is my flight going to be affected?’ Jacobson said. “But in this particular case, there are just no effects. It is just the exterior cyber world that is being disrupted, which does not affect the infrastructure.”

The attacks did not appear to have affected actual operations. Still, by targeting highly visible airports, the hackers could create the impression of a larger threat, Jacobson said.

“They bring down the website, they cause problems and confusion but in terms of the actual operations, safety and security of the airport it has minimal, if any impact,” Jacobson said. “And what they have now done is shown their cards. They now show what they are willing and capable of doing and that in some sense makes it easier to harden the system.”

Jacobson suspects the attack was in retaliation for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.

Aviation department officials have provided no additional information on the attacks.

A Southwest Airlines jet at Midway Airport.

The website of Midway International Airport, as well as that of O’Hare International Airport, was taken down Monday in a cyberattack, but flight operations were not affected, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Sun-Times file

