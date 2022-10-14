Plane returns safely to O’Hare after striking bird while taking off

A plane returned safely to O’Hare International Airport after hitting a bird while taking off Friday morning.

United Flight 1930 struck the bird shortly after it departed from O’Hare, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane, headed to Miami, returned to the airport and landed safely about 11:15 a.m.

Passengers were switched to a different plane that departed about 1:25 p.m., according to a spokesperson for United Airlines.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

