Northwestern University gifted $121M for new biomedical research building

Northwestern University has been gifted $121 million for a new biomedical research building at the Feinberg School of Medicine downtown.

The donation was given by given by university trustee Kimberly K. Querrey and the trust of her late husband, Louis A. Simpson, the university announced Tuesday. The pair have donated more than $379 million to the school in the last two decades.

The donation will fund four initiatives at Feinberg:



$64 million to construct a 19-level tower with 15 lab floors at the Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center.

$25 million for the Simpson Querrey Lung Institute for Translational Science.

$10 million to create the Simpson Querrey Center for Neurovascular Sciences. The center will advance new ideas related to neurovascular diseases across medical disciplines.

$1 million for the Kimberly Prize in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics.

The donation includes $10 million for executive education at Kellogg, and $11 million for the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics.

Kimberly Querrey is CEO of Gulf Shore Private Capital.

