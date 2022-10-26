The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Person fatally struck by freight train in Joliet

Service was delayed on the Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines, according to an alert posted on Metra’s website.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person fatally struck by freight train in Joliet
Ambulance.JPG

A person was fatally struck by a freight train in Joliet Wednesday morning, delaying trains on Metra’s Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines.

Fire officials responded to a train overpass on Eastern Avenue near 90 E. Jefferson St. about 3:40 a.m., Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.

The person was struck by a freight train and then by a second train that wasn’t able to stop in time, Carey added. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released.

Service was delayed on the Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines, according to an alert posted on Metra’s website.

Further details were not immediately available.

Next Up In News
Former Teamsters boss John Coli finally faces sentencing over secret cash payments from Cinespace
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Chicago karaoke contest finalists ready to sing it out in championship round
Stick to U.S. policy on Ukraine
After blowup, Reps. Garcia, Newman, 28 other progressives retract letter urging Biden to seek Ukraine cease-fire
Lauded all-boys charter school faces Chicago Public Schools takeover
The Latest
Blue (and purple) foods, such as this blue corn, are not only lovely to look at, they are also often nutritionally beneficial.
Eat Well
The beauty of blue foods — ‘filled to the brim’ with nutrients for good health
These lovely items, although less common than orange, red, or yellow produce, are also stocked with nutritional goodness.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Cairo Santos kicks against the Patriots on Monday night.
Bears
Bears K Cairo Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Santos made all four field goal tries Monday night, and hasn’t missed a kick all season.
By Patrick Finley
 
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30, 2019, after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Crime
Former Teamsters boss John Coli finally faces sentencing over secret cash payments from Cinespace
The feds enlisted Coli as a cooperator in 2019, just as a set of aggressive investigations into old-school, Chicago-style corruption turned public. He was seen as particularly significant given his ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and ex-Govs. Pat Quinn and Bruce Rauner.
By Jon Seidel
 
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire.jpeg
News
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Firefighters responded to the call Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 