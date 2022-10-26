Person fatally struck by freight train in Joliet

A person was fatally struck by a freight train in Joliet Wednesday morning, delaying trains on Metra’s Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines.
Fire officials responded to a train overpass on Eastern Avenue near 90 E. Jefferson St. about 3:40 a.m., Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.
The person was struck by a freight train and then by a second train that wasn’t able to stop in time, Carey added. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released.
Service was delayed on the Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines, according to an alert posted on Metra’s website.
Further details were not immediately available.
