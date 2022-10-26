The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
WTTW, WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times to host U.S. Senate candidates forum

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi meet and take questions ahead of the midterm election Nov. 8.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Stickers for voters sit on a table inside an early voting site in Chicago last October.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images file

WTTW, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times will host a U.S. Senate candidates forum Thursday in Chicago.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi will discuss issues and take questions ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

“Chicago Tonight” co-anchor Paris Schutz and Chicago Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles will moderate the discussion with the candidates at WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight” studio.

“Voters have important choices to make this election season. With this collaboration with WTTW and our sister organization, the Chicago Sun-Times, the public will have the opportunity to hear directly from these U.S. Senate candidates about a number of important issues. We are excited to bring that service to our listeners and viewers,” said WBEZ politics editor Angela Rozas O’Toole.

The forum will stream live at 7 p.m. at wttw.com and on WBEZ-FM (91.5).

