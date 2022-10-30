4 people hospitalized after overdosing in River North nightclub

Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub.

Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two men were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Rush University Medical Center, fire officials said. A woman and a man were transported in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

