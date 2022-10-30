The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

4 people hospitalized after overdosing in River North nightclub

Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 people hospitalized after overdosing in River North nightclub
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub.

Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two men were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Rush University Medical Center, fire officials said. A woman and a man were transported in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Next Up In News
High-ranking Chicago cop quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
He brought Wakandacon to Chicago, now David Barthwell is creating his own world
15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago
After baby shower, pregnant Austin woman killed unborn child’s father, prosecutors say
Teenager found fatally shot on Near South Side
Man killed by gunfire in Roseland
The Latest
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
High-ranking Chicago cop quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
“Lt. (John ) Cannon’s posts disparage the same protected classes he took an oath to protect and serve, including Muslims, African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, the LGBTQ community, and women,” stated the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Tom Schuba
 
David Barthwell sits in his office next to computer screens with assets from his game Twilight Shift including concept art and code, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Business
He brought Wakandacon to Chicago, now David Barthwell is creating his own world
Barthwell and his business partner raised $24 million to create an elaborate computer game that’s slated for release in 2023.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A 15-year-old boy was shot Oct. 30, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago
The teen was walking with another person about 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Ex snubs me in her speech at our son’s wedding
Dad feels deeply hurt that he went unmentioned, even though he raised the boy during several crucial years.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Keshia Golden (left) at her baby shower Oct. 22, hours before prosecutors say she killed Calvin Sidney, the father of her unborn child. A Cook County judge on Friday ordered Golden, who is eight months pregnant, jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.
Crime
After baby shower, pregnant Austin woman killed unborn child’s father, prosecutors say
Keshia Golden had been the victim of repeated domestic violence, according to police and court records. “She didn’t mean to kill anyone,” her mother said. “She just wanted him to leave because he was acting out, and she was worried about hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go.”
By Andy Grimm
 