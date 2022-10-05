Man shot inside CPD station on West Side, officials say

A man was shot inside a Chicago police station Wednesday afternoon on the West Side, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot about 12:50 p.m. inside CPD’s Ogden District station, Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, Merritt said.

His injuries “did not appear to be life-threatening,” according to Merritt.

Around 12:50 p.m., calls of “shots fired” by the police in the lobby of the Ogden District station pierced through police radio.”10-1,” an officer cries out, using a code for an officer in distress.

As more cars were sent to respond, a dispatcher noted that an ambulance was headed to the station. An officer then reported that someone was placed in custody, according to the scanner traffic.

Chicago police have not yet released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

