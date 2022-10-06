Trans activist Mama Gloria remembered as ‘fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community’ in memorial

“Mama” Gloria Allen grew up in a time before the word “gay” had entered popular culture.

Instead, people like Allen weathered insults like “sissy,” “queer” and worse.

But Allen, a Black transgender woman, persevered and became a leading trans activist in Chicago, and a teacher and inspiration to scores of LGBTQ youth.

“She was born in a time when it was hard to stand out as yourself,” cousin Gail Collier said. “No matter what, she was bold and beautiful, and she didn’t care what people thought. When she stepped outside of the doors of her home, she was a proud gay person.”

On what would have been her 77th birthday, family and friends honored Allen at the Center on Halsted, Chicago’s largest LGBTQ community center, where Allen taught a charm school to teach youth life skills and to be proud of themselves. Allen died at her home in June.

“Gloria did not have advanced degrees or a lot of money, but she had a lot of love: Love for herself, won over years of pain and struggle; love from her trans sisters who didn’t make it but whose spirit followed her,” said Luchina Fisher, who directed the 2020 documentary “Mama Gloria” about Allen’s activism and life.

Luchina Fisher, director of the “Mama Gloria” documentary, gets emotional as she speaks during a celebration of life for Gloria “Mama” Allen at Center on Halsted on the North Side, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fifteen years ago, Allen boldly entered the Center on Halsted with the idea for her charm school, to teach youth life skills and be proud of who they are.

“She said we need to honor and take care of our young people, to help them respect their bodies and hold their heads up,” Center on Halsted CEO Tico Valle recalled.

“And before I could say anything she said I’ll be here Friday and I’ll need pizzas and refreshments,” Valle said. She held classes for five years at the center, at 3656 N. Halsted St.

Allen was a “fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community,” Valle said.

The center will soon carry Mama Gloria’s name on its windows, he said. “We love her, and she’ll always be remembered in these hallways.”

Allen spent the last years of her life at the Townhall Apartments, near Halsted and Addison.

Allen was exceptional in the transgender community, avoiding many of the dangers other trans people face, neighbor Don Bell said.

Unlike many in the LGBTQ community, she lived to her full life expectancy, maintained an intimate relationship with her biological family and died “at home in her own bed, rather than as a victim of violence,” Bell said.

Bell said he was overwhelmed by Allen’s service for youth. “Well done. This was a life well-lived,” he said.

Mama Gloria Allen in the 1970s Mama Gloria Film

“It was a sad day when Mama Gloria died. But I realized she died in a place where she was loved and cared for,” said Townhall Apartments community manager David James.

“She has such large shoes to fill —platform shoes to be exact,” said Britta Larson, senior services director at Center on Halsted.

Allen sometimes babysat her relatives in Chicago when she was younger, cousin Renee Greenwood said. She would have fun doing it and “do these dances,” she said.

Bullies sometimes chased Allen in school and called her names. “We would fight for her. I would say ‘Don’t mess with my cousin!’” Greenwood said.

“She fulfilled her Godly purpose, being sincere about who she truly was,” Greenwood said.

Allen helped other transgender people grow to be their true selves, said Gearah Goldstein, cofounder of the GenderCool Project. “I could not be who I am without meeting people like Mama G,” she said.

Allen kept a positive outlook in her teachings, which is difficult in the trans community that is often subjected to violence. “She had this gift to not lead with trauma. She led with triumph,” Goldstein said.

Flanked by other family members, Gail Collier speaks during a celebration of life for her cousin, “Mama” Gloria Allen, at Center on Halsted. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

State Rep. Greg Harris, the highest ranking LGBTQ official in Illinois, recalled growing up gay in the 1970s and finding a refuge in Chicago, where he’d recognize Allen in the clubs as a local celebrity.

“These were people you only read about in the papers,” he said.

When the AIDS epidemic hit, Harris got involved in public service and saw Allen more often.

“In all that time, Mama Gloria was out there in the streets and organizing and taking care of kids, showing them love and bringing along the next set of leaders. Understand the courage and the strength and power of a woman like that,” Harris said.

In a video message, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: “Our entire city is so lucky to have felt Mama Gloria’s powerful presence. ... Not only did she teach our youth the important lesson about their health and safety, she taught them how to embrace their identity and to have fun with it.”

Allen’s last public appearance was in May, when she flew to New York for a GLAAD Media Awards nomination. “She floated through that room with confidence and smiles throughout the night,” said Fisher, the director.

Two days after Allen died, Fisher attended a White House celebration for Pride Month.

“As I stood listening to President Joe Biden speak about the road ahead, he mentioned the shoulders on which we all stand,” Fisher said. “And he called out Gloria’s name. I gasped out loud and I wept because I knew the world now knew Gloria’s name. And she will never, ever be forgotten.”