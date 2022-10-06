The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Trans activist Mama Gloria remembered as ‘fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community’ in memorial

Family and friends honored Mama Gloria Allen, on what would have been her 77th birthday, at the Center on Halsted, where Allen, a Black transgender woman, ran a charm school to teach youth life skills and to be proud of who they are. Allen died in June.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Trans activist Mama Gloria remembered as ‘fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community’ in memorial
“Mama” Gloria Allen

Mama” Gloria Allen was the subject of the 2020 documentary “Mama Gloria” about her activism and life.

Mama Gloria Film

“Mama” Gloria Allen grew up in a time before the word “gay” had entered popular culture.

Instead, people like Allen weathered insults like “sissy,” “queer” and worse.

But Allen, a Black transgender woman, persevered and became a leading trans activist in Chicago, and a teacher and inspiration to scores of LGBTQ youth.

“She was born in a time when it was hard to stand out as yourself,” cousin Gail Collier said. “No matter what, she was bold and beautiful, and she didn’t care what people thought. When she stepped outside of the doors of her home, she was a proud gay person.”

On what would have been her 77th birthday, family and friends honored Allen at the Center on Halsted, Chicago’s largest LGBTQ community center, where Allen taught a charm school to teach youth life skills and to be proud of themselves. Allen died at her home in June.

“Gloria did not have advanced degrees or a lot of money, but she had a lot of love: Love for herself, won over years of pain and struggle; love from her trans sisters who didn’t make it but whose spirit followed her,” said Luchina Fisher, who directed the 2020 documentary “Mama Gloria” about Allen’s activism and life.

Luchina Fisher, director of the “Mama Gloria” documentary, gets emotional as she speaks during a celebration of life for “Mama” Gloria Allen. “Gloria did not have advanced degrees or a lot of money, but she had a lot of love,” she said.

Luchina Fisher, director of the “Mama Gloria” documentary, gets emotional as she speaks during a celebration of life for Gloria “Mama” Allen at Center on Halsted on the North Side, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fifteen years ago, Allen boldly entered the Center on Halsted with the idea for her charm school, to teach youth life skills and be proud of who they are.

“She said we need to honor and take care of our young people, to help them respect their bodies and hold their heads up,” Center on Halsted CEO Tico Valle recalled.

“And before I could say anything she said I’ll be here Friday and I’ll need pizzas and refreshments,” Valle said. She held classes for five years at the center, at 3656 N. Halsted St.

Allen was a “fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community,” Valle said.

The center will soon carry Mama Gloria’s name on its windows, he said. “We love her, and she’ll always be remembered in these hallways.”

Allen spent the last years of her life at the Townhall Apartments, near Halsted and Addison.

Allen was exceptional in the transgender community, avoiding many of the dangers other trans people face, neighbor Don Bell said.

Unlike many in the LGBTQ community, she lived to her full life expectancy, maintained an intimate relationship with her biological family and died “at home in her own bed, rather than as a victim of violence,” Bell said.

Bell said he was overwhelmed by Allen’s service for youth. “Well done. This was a life well-lived,” he said.

“Mama” Gloria Allen in the 1970s. President Biden mentioned her in remarks during Pride Month.

Mama Gloria Allen in the 1970s

Mama Gloria Film

“It was a sad day when Mama Gloria died. But I realized she died in a place where she was loved and cared for,” said Townhall Apartments community manager David James.

“She has such large shoes to fill —platform shoes to be exact,” said Britta Larson, senior services director at Center on Halsted.

Allen sometimes babysat her relatives in Chicago when she was younger, cousin Renee Greenwood said. She would have fun doing it and “do these dances,” she said.

Bullies sometimes chased Allen in school and called her names. “We would fight for her. I would say ‘Don’t mess with my cousin!’” Greenwood said.

“She fulfilled her Godly purpose, being sincere about who she truly was,” Greenwood said.

Allen helped other transgender people grow to be their true selves, said Gearah Goldstein, cofounder of the GenderCool Project. “I could not be who I am without meeting people like Mama G,” she said.

Allen kept a positive outlook in her teachings, which is difficult in the trans community that is often subjected to violence. “She had this gift to not lead with trauma. She led with triumph,” Goldstein said.

Flanked by other family members, Gail Collier speaks during a celebration of life for her cousin, Gloria “Mama” Allen, at Center on Halsted on the North Side, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Flanked by other family members, Gail Collier speaks during a celebration of life for her cousin, “Mama” Gloria Allen, at Center on Halsted.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

State Rep. Greg Harris, the highest ranking LGBTQ official in Illinois, recalled growing up gay in the 1970s and finding a refuge in Chicago, where he’d recognize Allen in the clubs as a local celebrity.

“These were people you only read about in the papers,” he said.

When the AIDS epidemic hit, Harris got involved in public service and saw Allen more often.

“In all that time, Mama Gloria was out there in the streets and organizing and taking care of kids, showing them love and bringing along the next set of leaders. Understand the courage and the strength and power of a woman like that,” Harris said.

In a video message, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: “Our entire city is so lucky to have felt Mama Gloria’s powerful presence. ... Not only did she teach our youth the important lesson about their health and safety, she taught them how to embrace their identity and to have fun with it.”

Allen’s last public appearance was in May, when she flew to New York for a GLAAD Media Awards nomination. “She floated through that room with confidence and smiles throughout the night,” said Fisher, the director.

Two days after Allen died, Fisher attended a White House celebration for Pride Month.

“As I stood listening to President Joe Biden speak about the road ahead, he mentioned the shoulders on which we all stand,” Fisher said. “And he called out Gloria’s name. I gasped out loud and I wept because I knew the world now knew Gloria’s name. And she will never, ever be forgotten.”

Related

Next Up In News
Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Patricia Marvin, who helped harried Thanksgiving cooks on Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, dead at 96
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as ‘Goddess of Love,’ dies at 65
Silent films to live on in movie theater lobby card project, thanks in part to Chicago collector
Parking tickets surge by 25.7%
The Latest
Washington Spirit v OL Reign
Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn call for removal of NWSL owners mentioned in Yates report
“It’s my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. soccer official who has repeatedly failed to protect the players, hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations should be gone.”
By Annie Costabile
 
JB_Bailey_Debate.jpg
Politics
Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate
Gov. JB Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are facing each other this evening in their first televised gubernatorial debate.
By Sun-Times staff
 
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Marijuana
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
He’s also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses.
By Zeke Miller | APChris Megerian | AP, and 1 more
 
Home economist Patricia Marvin answered questions for 22 years on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line.
Suburban Chicago
Patricia Marvin, who helped harried Thanksgiving cooks on Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, dead at 96
For 22 years, she did her part to make the holiday meal work out for others. One time, she recognized the voice of the caller. It was her grandson who was away at college.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
GettyImages_1166453437.jpg
Obituaries
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as ‘Goddess of Love,’ dies at 65
The Oak Park native’s heart-shaped face, topped by bouffant hair with a flower accent, conveyed an impression of sweet innocence that was quickly shattered by her loud, gravelly delivery and acidic humor, expletives included.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 