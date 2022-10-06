The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Chicagoans swear an average of 17 times a day, survey finds

Fudge, fork and mother trucker and common alternatives, the survey found.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Chicagoans swear an average of 17 times a day, survey finds
The Chicago skyline seen from Montrose Harbor, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

In this view of the Chicago skyline, seen from Montrose Harbor, the city looks pretty gosh darn awesome.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Well, s---.

Chicago has a low ranking among major U.S. cities in daily swear word usage, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Chicagoans swear an average of 17 times per day, well behind the nation’s most foul-mouthed city. That would be, darn it, Columbus, Ohio, where residents curse 36 times a day, according to the survey, which was conducted by the language learning app Preply using data from 1,500 residents in 30 cities.

Chicago’s ranking didn’t sit well with Roberta “Poochie” Jackson, a longtime employee of the Weiners Circle hot dog stand and perhaps the city’s most prolific swearsmith since former Mayor Rahm Emanuel left town to serve as ambassador to Japan.

“Not sure what f---ing suburb they surveyed, but we all know Chicago is number one,” she said.

That survey, in fact, ranked 22 cities ahead of Chicago, which tied with both El Paso, Texas — and New York. Residents of Portland and Phoenix tied for fewest average swear words, at 14 per day.

A majority of respondents, 54%, swear at themselves more than any other person — especially when it comes to experiencing pain, like stubbing a toe, or in times of frustration.

Swears were otherwise most commonly used when expressing road rage and receiving bad news.

Swear word substitutes are used by 57% of of those polled for a variety of situations, like when kids are around or when you’re at work.

Here are the top examples:

  • Fudge/fudgesicle
  • Shoot
  • Frick/frickin’
  • Crap
  • Dang
  • Heck
  • Darn/darn it
  • Holy cow
  • Dang/dang it
  • Freaking
  • Poop
  • Fork
  • Mother trucker
  • Sugar
  • Holy smokes

Have a great frickin’ day.

Next Up In News
Indian Head Park woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
R. Kelly attorney told singer will have to appear in state court for future hearings
Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s race
Key figure accused of embezzling from failed Bridgeport bank lost $1 million at casinos, sources say
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
R. Kelly has been convicted twice in federal court. Will Cook County also prosecute him?
The Latest
Federal authorities say this depicts Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Metro/State
Indian Head Park woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
Leticia Ferreira pleaded guilty back in June to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, admitting alarms were sounding in the U.S. Capitol when she entered without permission.
By Jon Seidel
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls defense remains an issue, and one that needs addressing quickly
The defense went from lockdown to punch line last season, and with the Bulls front office opting to bring almost the exact same crew back, it remained an issue in the preseason opener. Coach Billy Donovan wants to see better, starting Friday against the Nuggets.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.
Letters to the Editor
Don’t be misled by badly flawed report on juvenile temporary detention center
The report has besmirched the valuable work that the JTDC’s diligent and compassionate staff do every day.
By Letters to the Editor
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly attorney told singer will have to appear in state court for future hearings
Prosecutors said they were not ready to make a decision about whether they would continue with their prosecution.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coaching during a preseason game this year.
Bears
Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’
The Bears quarterback ranks last in completions, completion percentage, interception frequency and passer rating.
By Patrick Finley
 