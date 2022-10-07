3 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
In one of the shootings, Joseph Jackson, 32, was found in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
Three people were killed and three others were wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago.
- A man was found shot to death in West Englewood. Joseph Jackson, 32, was found in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds about 3:50 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, according to police.
- Later Thursday, an 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was walking in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:05 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- About an hour later, a man was found shot to death in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to shots fired about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Three others were wounded by gunfire Thursday.
On Wednesday, a man was shot by officers inside a police station and a man was shot during a robbery in Chicago.
